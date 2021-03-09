Local Focus: Meet the commissioners - Shadrach Rolleston seeks to address lack of investment

Tauranga local Shadrach Rolleston is one of the three commissioners appointed to replace Tauranga City Council's elected members.

Rolleston's background is as a consultant planner and policy advisor with experience in resource management and Māori relationship management.

He is a former SmartGrowth Tū Pakari advisor, co-chair of the Combined Tāngata Whenua Forum, and is the current chair of Arā Rau Tāngata.

In this Local Focus video, Rolleston talks about the challenges facing the commission and he says that being of Māori descent makes a difference.

"Being Māori brings a different understanding and different attributes to understanding what some of the issues and challenges our city faces," he said.

Preparing for the upcoming Long Term Plan is the commission's most immediate challenge.

"Our city has suffered from a lack of investment over the last 10 to 12 years or more, and our city has suffered as a result of that."