Local Focus: Meet the commissioners - Bill Wasley's 'commitment to implementation'

Bill Wasley is one of the three commissioners appointed last month by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to replace Tauranga City Council's elected members.

Wasley is no stranger to Tauranga. He's a former director of planning and the environment with Tauranga City Council and was even its acting chief executive in 1994/95.

Before being appointed as a Tauranga City Council Commissioner, Wasley held the role of Independent Chairman of the Western Bay of Plenty's SmartGrowth partnership from 2001.

"I've had a lot of experience in that strategic planning space and given that combination of being local, I think they were some of the attributes that the minister may have been looking for in terms of my appointment as a commissioner," he said.

In this Local Focus video interview, Wasley talks about the biggest hurdles facing Tauranga, its residents and the new commission.

