Local Focus: Lively debate is good for the elderly

Grey Power is one of the biggest lobby groups in New Zealand. It has been advocating for the elderly since 1986 and was originally formed to oppose a surcharge on New Zealand Superannuation.

It has now grown into a 90,000 member federation and with that kind of voting power it is increasingly listened to by the government.

Although the name suggests otherwise, you don't have to be grey or elderly to get involved. Grey Power members can participate fully from the young age of 50.

As well as political power, the group has a number of discounts for members including Cook Strait ferries and discounts on actual power bills.

But the main benefit of joining could be social. Evidence suggests loneliness is bad for one's health and Grey Power offers social activities such as political debates. Grey Power says a lively debate has got to be good for you.

"It's the quality of the people, and most of those people are in their 70s and 80s and sometimes in their 90s. That's why I would advise people if you have something to give and you've got grey hair, join Grey Power."

