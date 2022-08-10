Local Focus: Larry Foster on Candidate Camera

Gisborne District Council candidate Larry Foster.

Larry Foster has been in Gisborne for more than 40 years and for 13 of those, he has been a Gisborne District councillor.

"I've loved every minute of it. It's such a privilege to represent our region, and our ratepayers at the council table," Foster said.



Roading is going to be his top priority if he is re-elected.

"Our roading network has been hammered from seven major weather events.

The poor rural areas are struggling to get access and get from A to B," he said.

"It's our biggest asset, our biggest infrastructure, and our biggest expense.

That would have to be a priority."

Gisborne District Council will have a new look with the introduction of Māori wards and just one general ward.

Larry says the changes are exciting but with change, experience is important.

As a certified hearing commissioner and certified in resource management, Larry believes his experience and knowledge will help guide new councillors.

"I'd love to be there to assist and help new councillors, but have a focus on where we've been and where we're going for our long-term planning," he said.

See all Larry Foster's answers in this Local Focus video.