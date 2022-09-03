Local Focus: Kim Priest on Candidate Camera

A recent health crisis motivated Kim Priest to put her name forward as a candidate.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Priest's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Two and a half years ago, when she worked in Cranford Hospice Hastings store, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour which shifted her priorities overnight.

"It changed my life completely. I was no longer able to work and cannot drive from this point on. My husband and I were talking about it and we decided that there are a lot of services that are out there, but we don't seem to be able to know how to get in touch with them."

Priest embarked on a journey to help others in a similar position to herself. And if she makes it on to council, she has some clear areas of focus.

"Elder care and disability care and also the environment and recycling. I'm also concerned about the boy racers and the noise and the danger level that's happening within the city limits of Hastings and Havelock."

As for her personal life, Priest loves a beer on a hot day, Thai food and a well-maintained garden. She cites Barack and Michelle Obama as the people she would most like to meet.