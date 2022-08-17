Local Focus: Kevin Watkins on Candidate Camera

Hastings District Council candidate Kevin Watkins says Hastings is surfing a wave.

Hastings District councillor Kevin Watkins is running again for his seat in the Havelock North-Hastings ward.

He says he hates opera, binge-watches news programmes on TV, and has Hastings in his DNA.

"I have been a councillor for several terms.

"I have seen momentum build up over those terms and in particular, this last triennium, we have seen unparalleled development across all sectors.

"It's happened because there's been great leadership: Mayor, CEO, the council team, Councillors cohesively working together, forward-thinking. This is a great time.

"It's really Hastings surfing a wave. I've been thrilled to be able to contribute to that, and I do want to come back and make sure we keep a balance but keep going forward."

He says the greatest issues sprang from socio-economic conditions for some people, such as welfare dependency, family violence, gang culture, and poor education.

"I think these are cross-country issues, but we have them here and this council's doing everything it can to help in the housing space.

"We're freeing up land, putting infrastructure in for new homes."

See all the answers from Watkins in this Local Focus video.