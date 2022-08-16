Local Focus: Keith Price on Candidate Camera

Keith Price brings his life experience as a former police officer, sportsman and hospitality business owner to the table at Napier City Council. And he has a long list of hopes for the city.

"I'd love to see everybody living in a house and our motels empty so tourism can come here," Price said.

Currently serving his fifth term for Ahuriri Ward on Napier City Council, if re-elected, Price says he will prioritise the region's water, War Memorial and library completion.

The little things matter too "sometimes to fill a pot-hole can mean more to a person than anything else," he said.

And the All Blacks' woes rated a mention too.

Watch the full Local Focus interview to find out where Price sits on the region's biggest issues.