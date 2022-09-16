Local Focus: Kaydee Zabelin on Candidate Camera

Meet Kaydee Zabelin, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kaydee Zabelin's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

Kaydee Zabelin does not support Three Waters reform.

She believes centralisation of services in general, does not necessarily lead to "better outcomes".

"I think it's something in New Zealand, we do on a sort of cycle, where we go 'it's underperforming so let's centralise it', and then after a while, they go 'gosh this is too big, let's put it back into regional control'. It sort of swings back and forth."

Zabelin, who is a Green Party supporter, is interested to see how the next couple of years play out and expressed concern about how the council will afford to cover upcoming costs.

"We do have a lot of stuff that we need to pay for."

"We've got changing government regulations to keep up with, and we've got infrastructure that's been a bit thrashed through lots of growth and heavy use- we've also got global disruptions and supply chain issues."

Zabelin might be looking to the future, but she travels back in time to enjoy her favourite music like "Supertramp, Queen, that sort of thing".