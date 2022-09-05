Local Focus: Hayley Browne on Candidate Camera

Hayley Browne discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected

Hayley Browne discusses plans for Napier City Council should she be re-elected

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Hayley Browne's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Ex-Navy engineer Hayley Browne has loved puzzles since she was a little girl. Her fascination with learning and problem-solving carried through to working on complex issues within Napier City Council.

Her top priority should she be re-elected onto Ahuriri ward, is asset management.

"It's about looking after what we've got," Browne said.

When it comes to caring for vulnerable communities, Browne said that every decision on NCC's desk has "considered the dignity and respect of our people".

Māori Movement and Napier Assist Āwhina Tāngata are two programmes NCC sponsors, allowing locals "to be their most authentic selves", a wish Browne holds for everyone.