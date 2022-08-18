Local Focus: Graeme Taylor on Candidate Camera

Graeme Taylor discusses plans for Napier City Council should he be re-elected.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Taylor's views on the region's biggest issues, and some less important quickfire questions

Graeme Taylor is standing for his fourth term on Napier City Council in the Taradale Ward.

"Our council needs to have fresh blood, but it also needs to have people that are familiar with the functions of council and know historically where issues have come from," he said.

"Napier City has a vision but that tends to focus on the CBD, port and Ahuriri, and I think Taradale needs to be a part of that as this is the area of future growth."

Should he be re-elected, Taylor will prioritise the local pool development, Three Waters and a representation review within the council.

"Because Napier will introduce Māori wards in 2025, we need to do a representation review in the next three years, and Taradale needs to be properly and fully represented in any future council."

Taylor wants to see Napier facilitating modes of active transport, a "kōrero across the table" to support socio-economically disadvantaged people, and changes to the delivery of the health service "hindered" by New Zealand's immigration policies.