Local Focus: Gisborne, Wairoa and Ōpōtiki women get first dibs at Muster

Early bird tickets to the Shepherdess Muster available Thursday for locals

Gisborne, Wairoa, and Ōpōtiki locals will get first dibs on early bird tickets to the Shepherdess Muster.

The three-day women's festival will be held at Mōtū, a small community an hour out of Gisborne.

Festival director and publisher of the Shepherdess Magazine Kristy McGregor says the Muster is aimed at connection and rejuvenation for rural women.

"Often it's the women that are running around doing everything for everyone else. This is a chance for them to come and do something for themselves."

The Muster lineup includes an art workshop by Tolaga Bay contemporary weaver and artist Fiona Collis, a burlesque show by Wellington-based dance studio L' Amour, and entertainment by New Zealand stand-up comedian Michelle A'Court.

"We've got a burlesque performance, comedy show, art and entrepreneurship workshops, guest speakers, health and wellness providers, and beauty appointments," McGregor said.

"It's about bringing the big city to the rural community."

The idea to hold this event was motivated by a conversation between McGregor and Farming Women Tairāwhiti about issues rural women face. McGregor, originally from Australia, has noticed that farms are less remote in Aotearoa but farming life is more isolated.

"We were talking about the isolation that exists for women on farms and in rural communities," McGregor said.

Treasurer of the Mōtū Community Trust Jane Griffin believes this is an excellent opportunity for local women, who would usually have to travel a great distance to access services.

"Hopefully some of the people that take part in the event will really enjoy it, love the area, and decide to bring back their families to stay here."

Early bird tickets for locals will be available from Thursday, November 3.

General and corporate tickets become available on Thursday, November 17.

Tickets include food, entertainment, and workshops throughout the three days.

