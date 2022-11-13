Local Focus: Getting to know Craig Bowyer, new councillor in Masterton

"The wastewater problem is definitely going to be done."

As a first-time councillor, Craig Bowyer is certain Masterton's wastewater woes will be fixed in the next three years.

"We're going to be the council that gets things done," he said.

Bowyer believes his business experience will help him with the council work. He has been a national councillor for the New Zealand Automobile Association and an associate member of the Institute of Directors.



"I arrived back in the country at the age of 28 with only $187 after travelling for six or seven years overseas. I've been self-employed since I was 28, then built up businesses employing up to 26 people, and now provide a rural consultancy service," said Bowyer.

Bowyer thinks the previous council's trust was lost, "so we need to build trust back into the community and let them know that we are actually there for them."



"If we can bring back the trust, we'll get better engagement in the next election. I think we have to get online voting. We would get a whole heap more people to vote online."



Talking about the most significant issue in Masterton, Bowyer reckons the wastewater problem needs to be looked at and sorted.



"I think in this current council has a real desire to show that we're doing things cohesively."

Rebuilding the town hall is also on Bowyer's agenda.

"For six years we haven't been able to decide on the town hall. I'd like to see that speed up if possible."