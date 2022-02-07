Whanganui Zine Fest to put DIY publishing on show.

The date for Whanganui's second annual Zine Fest is fast approaching, but it's not too late to get involved.

The Zine Fest is run by a group of volunteers and stallholders - a mix of locals and out-of-towners.

A zine is usually a DIY hand-assembled publication with few rules to what a zine can and can't be.

The Whanganui Creative Communities Scheme is supporting the Zine Fest with funding and the organisers are encouraging more local stallholders to join the fest.

Organiser and zine artist Abby Stewart did her master's degree in creative writing and, while she does write professionally, enjoys the freedom of zines.

She says zines also offer the opportunity to play out ideas and concepts in a "parallel universe".



Her zine The Townsville Town Journal is a good example.

"I always thought it would be really cool to be the editor of a magazine like a town paper - which obviously, in reality, is not something I'd want to do - and then I realised I want to do all the parts.

"I want to be the person that wrote the columns and the editor and the person that wrote the articles.

"With zines you make the thing you want to make.

"You don't have to change it for anyone, to suit anyone, and it's cool if someone likes that thing I made as well."

The word zine is shortened from fanzine e.g. fans of music, movies, sci-fi, etc.

For anyone interested in zines and DIY print culture, entry to the zine fest is free.

It will be held at Article Cafe on Saturday February 19.

For information about exhibiting the organisers can be contacted through the Whanganui Zine Fest Facebook page.