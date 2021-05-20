Local Focus: Escaping from Covid, the new game business launching in Rotorua

Escape planners pivot in a post-Covid world. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It's a new way of gaming for many in a post-Covid world. Escapade first launched in Auckland six years ago and is Rotorua's newest tourism venture.

Co-owner Jayne Lusk says Covid forced a complete rethink of their business.

"In Auckland we have six escape rooms and a licensed lounge bar and quite a big facility, and so obviously during Covid we had to shut that down and weren't able to do any business at all," she said.

"While that was scary at the time, it also pushed us, and forced us to look at other opportunities and other ways for people to play games."

The new adventure game uses an app and items from a special game box which players use to solve unique puzzles, while exploring Rotorua.

"The game basically provides a really fun format for you to get out there and experience a little and learn about the history, the culture and the nature," Lusk said.

"But you're actually caught up in a really exciting story and a challenge that gets you thinking in all sorts of different ways".

Lusk hopes it will attract visitors from both the domestic and Australian market.

