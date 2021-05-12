A groundbreaking initiative is aimed at revitalising the Māori economy through the power of koha.
Indigishare was developed during lockdown to help Māori businesses by developing a more sustainable economic model. It includes a crowdfunding platform where Māori put out a karanga to other Māori businesses for support.
Chair Maria Ngawati said part of that is setting up a mechanism or a platform whereby whānau can koha to other Māori.
"We're primarily focusing on business at the moment. You can be a start-up, entrepreneur, you can have an existing business, so we're here to help you start-up, build and to thrive."
The initiative is modelled after an American organisation called Kiva where people from first world countries can koha to businesses in third world countries.