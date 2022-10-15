Local Focus: En-garde! Fencers fight in Hawke's Bay!

Hawke's Bay played host to 40 fencers for a four-day Fencing Central Open & Training Camp last week.

"We've got fencers from as far down as Dunedin and the Far North." Baz Clark, head coach of Hawke's Bay Blades Fencing Club.

Fencing is one of five sports included in the Olympic Games since its inception in 1896.



It requires quick reactions, plenty of concentration and good hand-eye coordination.



"We had at least six national level coaches who use different weapons to share their expertise. So the students could grow," said Clark.

Martin Brill is a former Olympian who ranked 7th at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. And now he devotes his time to coaching the next generation of fencers.

In Brill's opinion, fencing sport is in the realm of fantasy.

"We see things like Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. It attracts young people, and it's engaging some men in combat. But at the same time, people follow an element of respect and etiquette."



The sport is growing in popularity in New Zealand and worldwide.



"When I was competing, Europe used to be the dominant country," Brill said. "But now it's become far more global. We've got China, Japan and America. World champions are occurring all over the world because everyone can acquire the same coaching skills, and people are just becoming more active."



Sixteen-year-old Wyatt Horsfall is a student from Havelock North High School. He's been fencing for four years.



"I have a little sister. She started fencing with me at the same time. We practised together, and our interest grew," he said.

"It's very inclusive to newcomers. There's lots of sharing of tips and information. It's very easy to get involved with and have fun with friends."



At 17 years of age, Zoe Congalton's fencing journey began much earlier.

"I moved out to Hawke's Bay when I was about 7 years old. There was no fencing club here. So my dad and another fencer started a club so we could bring fencers together."



After a decade of hard work, Zoe Congalton represented New Zealand at this year's Commonwealth Fencing Championships in the United Kingdom.



"I'm looking forward to having more women in sabre, which is like a really underdeveloped fencing field. I want more people to fence overall."



The sport is fought in three categories, foil, sabre and epee which is the largest and heaviest of the weapons.

Fencing is both physical and mental.

"It's a very low risk of injury and inclusive sport," Clark said. "And it is a pursuit where it will never end. There are always other things to learn about fencing."



At the end of the Central Open competition, Hawke's Bay Blades Fencing club won the Women's Foil, and Hutt Valley Fencing Club beat the Men's Foil and mixed Sabre.



The winners of men's and women's Epee were the Christchurch Pīwakawaka club and Tuatahi Fencing Club.



"We intend to run this competition and Camp every year," said Clark. "Next year we're going to expand the format. We want to set up a wheelchair league if we can. Fencing is for all ages, all backgrounds and all abilities. We can always find a way to work with anybody."