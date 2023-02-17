Local Focus: Donations flow into Tomoana Showgrounds in Hawke’s Bay

Tehia Taylor, Year 12 at Hasting Girls' High School, helps her mum Rachael Toheriri, a Flaxmere College teacher, sort through donated goods at the Cyclone Regional Distribution Centre, Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Volunteers at the Tomoana Showgrounds include teachers with no schoolkids to teach, students with no classes to attend and families happy to help out.

As donations roll in, their job is to co-ordinate, sort and prepare them for the most remote and in-need communities in Hawke’s Bay, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“All these people have been co-ordinated by volunteers in Hawke’s Bay, and we’ve got members from the public coming in and bringing goods,” said volunteer Megan Nicholson.

“We’re grateful for anything. At the moment I would say anything that’s gratefully received would include sanitary items, cleaning products, toothpaste and we’re always open to bedding, toys, anything that we can take out to the kids that have lost everything.”

Rachel Toheriri, a teacher at Flaxmere College, said she and her 12-year-old daughter Tehia Taylor were helping out because it was better than not doing anything at all.

“We’ve come here to give our service, help and support,” Toheriri said.

The collection centre’s opening times are 8.30am to 11.30am and 12.30pm to 4.30pm daily according to Tihei Mauri Ora Hastings, but this can vary and will be updated when necessary.

Mum, Natasha Kerry Burns and her two sons, Ryan Mathew Wright, 14, and Caleb John Wright, 12, came as a family of volunteers to help sort donated goods.

“I am organising the goods from people’s cars, sorting it out so people who suffered from the flood can have something,” Caleb said.

Bronwyn Watkins, Hastings resident, said she brought men’s clothing, women’s clothing, bedding, toys and underwear.

“Lots of bubbles for the kids to play with, that always seems to put a smile on their face,” Watkins said.

Chloe Bates brought baby clothes and children’s clothes.

“Our house is fine, we’ve been unaffected, had no power for a few nights, but the kids are fine so we are just out here doing what we can for everybody else,” Bates said.

Eden Pearse said they dropped off toiletries including body wash, toothbrushes, tampons, pads and spare clothes.

Bob Minton brought in a van load of clothing, saying he was happy to help.

Tihei Mauri Ora Hastings said supplies were flown out to Wairoa and isolated areas.

They requested on Friday evening that clothing donations were no longer required, only kai and bedding.

Any commercial-size loads of donations should contact logistics@hbemergency.govt.nz to arrange delivery to the site.