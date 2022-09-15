Local Focus: Don Paterson on Candidate Camera

Tourism the biggest issue says Rotorua Lakes Council candidate Don Paterson.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Don Paterson's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Tourism is the biggest issue for first-time Rotorua Lakes Council candidate, Don Paterson.

The effects of poverty and homelessness on the local tourism industry is general ward candidate Don Paterson's focus for this election.

"We need to clean up our backyard and refocus our energies on getting the people's confidence back in Rotorua as a brand," Paterson said.

When asked about his stance on co-governance, Paterson said he was "definitely against it".

Paterson, who was a radio and nightclub DJ for 14 years, is also against Three Waters.

"Ratepayers have invested generations of rates in keeping our infrastructure in such good state it is - why should we give it up because others are no good?"

On the cost-of-living crisis, Paterson said working with Regional Council to create a "proper, effective" public transport option could help lighten financial strain.

He said rates rebates, and utilising parks and reserves to grow food, could help combat rising living costs.

"They would be ideal to help grow local suburb's gardens."

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.

