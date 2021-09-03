Local Focus: Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: So far so good in level 3 for Whanganui

Variety of fare available among the masks and 'smeyes'. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Whanganui is back to business in level 3. It's not quite 'as usual' but you can get most things.

And for many still working from home, the shift from 4 to 3 just means they can get a decent coffee.

"It's been really, really busy and yeah, awesome, so good to be back," said Karen Sewell from Honest Kitchen.

Businesses were well prepared this time around, and with social distancing protocols already in place, the move to level 3 appeared easier to navigate.

Most businesses that are able to supply products and services in level 3 now incorporate online ordering and delivery options.

"I definitely just have instant coffee at home and I was like, I cannot wait for a proper coffee," said Brittany Sloan from Mint Cafe.

With some businesses having to close temporarily or only able to run basic services, they're hoping this level won't last for too long.

Honest Kitchen had already rearranged the physical shop last lockdown and started an online shop. It expanded its 'normal' delivery service from one person from 2pm-5pm to two people throughout the day, and they are busy.

"People have been ordering a massive range of different things actually - the pre-prepared meals, the salads, lots of hot-pots going out and family-sized ones as well," Sewell said.

The general consensus at morning coffee is that this lockdown wasn't as good as the last one.

Emily Wolmarans, a familiar sight behind the bar at Frank Cafe, helped set up the online ordering for both Mint and Frank last lockdown while trapped in South Africa when the world closed its borders.

"Both Frank and Mint are doing contactless pickup takeaway orders for level 3," Wolmarans said. "Just our usual menu trying to give people something a little bit special for nights at home, Wawyu steak and wagtu beef, that's a good one."

Wolmarans is enjoying seeing everyone although it is a little harder to recognise people with a mask.

"Everyone's got the 'smeyes' going," she said.

Mask-wearing was commonplace on the streets of Whanganui at level 3. Though not mandatory, masks were also worn in the Honest Kitchen kitchen.

"It's because we aren't always a metre or two apart," Sewell said. "Then we just feel it's safer that everyone does wear a mask, as awful as it is in the kitchen."

"I think everyone's quite happy to get back into it and hopes this level doesn't last too long."

