Local Focus: Ani Pahuru-Huriwai on Candidate Camera

Meet Ani Pahuru Huriwai, candidate for Tairāwhiti Māori Ward, GDC.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Ani Pahuru-Huriwai's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions

Ani Pahuru-Huriwai works for Tairāwhiti Reap, a rural education provider. She is also a trustee of Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust, a charitable trust in her hometown of Wharekahika.

Their services include Covid response, emergency response, and social services.

As a trained librarian she has travelled the world and had her first taste of governance with her involvement in the Māori Library Workers Association.

"I am running for the Māori ward because people fought hard for this opportunity, and it's really important that Māori stand up and vie for positions."

On a personal note, Pahuru-Huriwai's favourite food is kina, she is an early bird and she enjoys spa treatments in the limited spare time she has.