Local Focus: Alex Cameron on Candidate Camera

Alex Cameron is concerned about housing availability and affordability.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Alex Cameron's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Former representative badminton player Alex Cameron says it's his deep connection to Hawke's Bay which had made him run for Hastings District Council in the upcoming local elections.

"I want to give back to all the people who've given me so much in this community. But also, I look around and I see the issues that we have."

And he insists that when it comes to spending ratepayer dollars, he's a safe pair of hands

"I really value the ratepayers' money. I've got a lot of experience in financial management and governance and understand that the core functions of council is an integrated service delivery and protecting the natural environment."

Cameron says there are a number of issues he's ready to tackle; water, availability of housing, improving infrastructure and making sure the region is better connected.

"I'd love to see a green solution, where each of the parts of Hastings can be better connected together, and into the rest of Hawke's Bay and then into New Zealand. I think people look at us as this little piece of paradise tucked off on the side of the east coast of the North Island."

Away from work, Cameron loves Indian food, collecting Jerry Seinfeld jokes and his goldfish.

And he says, if you see him out and about in town "flag me down, I'm keen to hear what's important to you".