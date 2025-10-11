Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Local elections 2025: What will Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown do now?

Simon Wilson
Opinion by
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.

Local elections 2025: Wayne Brown wins second term as Auckland Mayor

“Auckland is New Zealand’s only international city,” re-elected Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in his victory remarks to assembled media yesterday afternoon. It’s a theme he’s taken up more and more of late.

Brown said he was “determined to improve Auckland’s ability to lift the economy”. He meant the

