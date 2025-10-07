Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Wayne Brown, Viv Beck and the art of complaining: Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Opinion by
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.

Heart of the City’s CEO on the struggle to bring workers and tourists back downtown. Video / Herald NOW

THE FACTS

  • Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown sounded off last week about being lobbied to cut rates.
  • The central city business leader Viv Beck reported widespread retailer complaints about rough sleepers and other issues.
  • The election for mayor and council ends this Saturday.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance and its parent group the Taxpayers’ Union to “f*** off” last week. How good was that?

That was the mayor, telling a pressure group with ridiculous demands where to go. And while he might be the only one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save