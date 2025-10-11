Similarly, at the Whangārei District Council, incumbent Vince Cocurullo has just a 67-vote lead over Ken Couper. The council’s website reported they are on 9841 and 9774, respectively.

In Buller, according to Electionz.com, just 135 votes separate Chris Russell on 1250, and Jamie Cleine, who has 1115 votes so far.

Over at Westland District Council, front-runner businesswoman Jacquie Grant has amassed 1292 votes, less than 100 more than the second-highest candidate, incumbent Mayor Helen Lash.

Vince Cocurullo.

Gary Petley, on 1789 votes, is leading the pack to become South Waikato District Council mayor, but he’s closely followed by Zed Latinovic on 1676.

In Masterton, just 202 votes separate mayoral candidates Bex Johnson on 2204 and Stella Lennox, who has 2002.

Finally, in Waimate, Craig Rowley is leading the fight for mayor with 912 votes, followed closely by Sharyn Cain on 836.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell pictured at the Rotorua Business Awards after being re-elected yesterday to lead the city for another term in the top job. Photo / Alan Gibson

Many centres, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Rotorua had decisive votes, electing Wayne Brown, former Labour Party leader Andrew Little, Phil Mauger, and Tania Tapsell respectively.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell was also re-elected for a second term despite a tumultuous past three years in which district councillors and the council chief executive called for him to step down and issued a vote of no confidence.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell (left) with Stewart MacDonell (right). Photo / Sandy Eggleston

Bell made history as the district’s youngest ever mayor in October 2022 when he was voted into power at the age of 23, beating six-term incumbent Tracy Hicks by just eight votes.

However, the country’s longest-serving mayor, Wayne Guppy, has missed out on a ninth term as Upper Hutt’s mayor.

Guppy, 71, was first elected mayor in 2001, after serving one term as a councillor, and has been in office for 24 years.

In provisional votes with 85% counted, Guppy had been beaten by Peri Zee, who campaigned on better transport, a vibrant city centre and more health facilities.

Zee received 4199 votes to Guppy’s 3200.

Wayne Guppy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

