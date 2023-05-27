A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald





Police say a “methodical” search of the Loafers Lodge hostel has confirmed the deadly Wellington fire claimed five lives.

Kenneth Barnard, 67, and Liam James Hockings, 50, were named two days ago as the fourth and fifth victims of the Newtown blaze on Adelaide Rd on Tuesday, May 16.

The earlier named victims are Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; former lawyer Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.

Police are offering support to their families, Inspector Dion Bennett said.

Although there are no more bodies, he said his team are still investigating.

“Our scene examination is continuing and is expected to extend into next week,” Bennett said.

Police earlier said investigators searching the building had been dealing with unstable flooring and high levels of debris.

Kenneth Barnard, 67, is remembered as a kindly man. Photo / Supplied

A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson in relation to the fire. He appeared in the Wellington District Court last week where he was remanded in custody to reappear next month. He has interim name suppression.

Families of the victims have also been telling of their grief at the tragedy.

A statement released by police on Thursday on behalf of the Hockings family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time.”

Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met now-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.

Barnard’s family described the family member as caring and kind.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” the family statement said.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

Wellington’s legal community also shared memories of Melvin Parun, recalling him as a kind and eccentric criminal lawyer, who was passionate about his work.

Liam Hockings was among the final two men named as dead in the fire. Photo / Facebook

Melvin Joseph Parun worked as a lawyer. Photo / Supplied

Parun left the country after a failed legal challenge against the Court of Appeal practice in the early 2000s of allowing High Court judges to temporarily sit on Court of Appeal cases.

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis described the case as “the beginning of the downfall of Mel”.

Most of Parun’s colleagues lost touch with him after he moved to Australia and had not realised he had moved back to New Zealand and was living in Loafers Lodge.

About 400 people also attended Michael Wahrlich’s funeral online and in-person yesterday.

Mourners from all walks of life trickled into the Newtown funeral home hosting the memorial - buskers, police, social workers, government bureaucrats, gang members - and the mayor.

Margaret Wahrlich, one of Mike’s four siblings, said the 67-year-old began juggling as a child, using oranges and lemons from the kitchen.

Michael Wahrlich, known in Wellington as Mike the Juggler. Photo / Supplied

Her brother was a caring person, she said, who would be grieving for the other fire victims if he had survived.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims of the fire ... condolences to their friends and family,” she said.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”