New Zealand|Politics

Lizzie Marvelly: 'Vulnerable treated like cash cows' - how emergency housing transformed Rotorua into a dumping ground

Lizzie Marvelly
By
5 mins to read
Fenton Street has become a "Government and council-sponsored ghetto", writes Lizzie Marvelly. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

There are few places more beautiful than Rotorua. The lakes, the forests, the steam; it is a majestic, mystical place. I was born and raised in our tourism capital, like my countless tūpuna (ancestors)

