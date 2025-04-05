Advertisement
Living wage cut from government contracts: Will Winston Peters ride to the rescue to help low-wage workers - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Will Winston Peters ride to the rescue for low-wage workers as Nicola WIllis plans to remove a living wage requirement for businesses seeking government contracts?

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The current living wage rate is $27.80 an hour, from September it goes up to $28.95.
  • The Government plans to reduce the number of rules for tendering contracts to help local businesses, with Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis aiming to remove one-third of 71 rules, including the living wage requirement.
  • Union E tū said the move would send some of those workers into poverty and was ‘heartless’.

You know who’s had it good for too long? Cleaners, catering staff, and security guards.

The people who clean the loos, keep people fed, and put their bodies on the line to keep others safe – they don’t deserve a living wage. Or, at least, that’s what

