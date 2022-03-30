Media got a sneak peak of Transmission Gully yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transmission Gully has officially opened to traffic today, meaning people can finally drive on the new $1.25 billion road out of Wellington after lengthy delays.

It's a foggy morning in the capital as commuters get started on their journey on the brand-new road - this fog cover is epected to burn off and turn into a clear day with light northerlies.

While there is much excitement about the road opening, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency transport services general manager Brett Gliddon has urged motorists to avoid the temptation of trying to be the first to enjoy it.

"We don't advertise a specific opening time for moving traffic on to any large new road, in order to avoid congestion and the potential for crashes with people queuing up to be first on the new road. We understand why people are excited – Transmission Gully is fantastic, but it will be here for the next 100 years so there is plenty of time to enjoy it."

An opening ceremony was held yesterday at the northern entrance to the road where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

Ardern said it was no secret that a road connecting Wellington to the lower North Island through Transmission Gully has been talked about for many decades.

She said it was first mentioned in the Evening Post newspaper in 1919.

Admitting it was not without its challenges, Ardern said Transmission Gully is " a testament to what can be achieved in spite of a rough start and in spite of a one-in-100-year pandemic."

Guests at the ceremony and media got a sneak peek of the road yesterday and were allowed to drive on the four-lane motorway.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira chairman Callum Katene said Ngāti Toa also travelled the road yesterday performing karakia.

The iwi has given the road the name Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata – meaning the great path of Te Rangihaeata.

Waka Kotahi transport services general manager Brett Gliddon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

About 25,000 vehicles are expected to use the motorway daily.

As rubber hits the road this morning, the NZ Transport Agency has also reminded drivers that some disruption and congestion at entry and exit points could be expected.



"It could take a few months for journey times to settle, as people experiment with different routes and become familiar with the new motorway, particularly in the morning for people heading into Porirua and Wellington," Gliddon said.

"We're asking people to be patient as these new journey patterns settle."

Motorists have been advised there may be temporary speed limits in place when the road opens while the chipseal settles.

Driving too fast may send loose chips flying, or driving too slow may lead to chips sticking to vehicles.

Transmission Gully has been built through a public-private partnership (PPP), the Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP), with CPB Contractors and HEB Construction subcontracted to carry out the design and construction.

The 27km motorway is opening two years later than it was originally expected to.

The Government has blamed delays and cost blowouts on National's "botched" PPP.

But after a "huge amount of work" on the project over the summer, Waka Kotahi has said it's now confident the road has reached a stage where it is safe for public use.

Its current cost of $1.25 billion will almost certainly balloon even further when negotiations over the fallout from last year's Covid-19 Delta outbreak have concluded.