Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland Transport's kerbside parking changes: Business groups respond

4 minutes to read
Newmarket's Broadway has already lost many kerbside car parks. Photo / Michael Craig

Newmarket's Broadway has already lost many kerbside car parks. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

An Auckland business leader is worried about Auckland Transport's plans to remove kerbside car parks from some major arterial routes.

But he says many of those have already disappeared to make way for more buses

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.