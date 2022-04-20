Voyager 2021 media awards
Live Q&A: Fury in the suburbs - is NZ getting more extreme? Journalist David Fisher answers your questions

2 minutes to read
A protester throws bricks at police on day 23 of the occupation at Parliament, March 22, 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Last week, racist flyers were distributed to households in the Tauranga suburb of Matua.

Their content is all too familiar to senior NZ Herald journalist David Fisher, who's spent the past couple of

