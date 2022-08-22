The Capital prepares for another protest, rogue MP Gaurav Sharma faces judgement and more money for flood-ravaged parts of the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Capital prepares for another protest, rogue MP Gaurav Sharma faces judgement and more money for flood-ravaged parts of the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Under-fire Labour MP Gaurav Sharma will be attending today's meeting where a vote will be taken on whether to expel him from caucus.

The Hamilton West MP is facing explusion after levelling accusations against senior figures in the party, including the prime minister.

Sharma told NewstalkZB's Mike Hosking he would be attending today's meeting either in person or via Zoom.

Sharma said it was hard to believe that the outcome wouldn't be predetermined when senior MPs had told him the full plan after the first meeting last week.

"I have provided all the facts, there are other MPs saying they have been bullied and I have provided screenshots as well.

"Why not give a chance to Kieran McAnulty to clear his name or I get a chance to clear my name.

"I have been invited to the meeting, initially I was not allowed to attend but yesterday I was told I would be called in part to consider options."

Sharma said his concern was that even after providing all the evidence of other MPs also being bullied, there was no independent investigation being carried out.

"In the last week or two, they have made an example of me, 'if you speak against party or its leadership, you will have no chance because your image will be ruined.

"The person whose screenshot I shared contacted me back saying they are still with me, another one, told me they are worried about being found out."

Sharma said his focus remained on getting the investigation done and if he gets booted out, he would consider his options.

"I am obviously a left-leaning and progressive person; I don't have to agree with parties. If my constituents are raising their concerns with me, I'll raise them too.

"A lot of times, I have opened my mind to the concerns of my constituents rather than adhering to an ideology."