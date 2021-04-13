Live animal exports: NZ Government poised to announce ban

Focus Live: Government announces decision on live animal exports by sea

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government has confirmed plans to ban the live animal exports from 2023 – a move that has already drawn criticism from some in the industry.

This morning, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor confirmed the ban would begin in 2023.

"At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand's reputation for high standards of animal welfare," he said in a statement.

"We must stay ahead of the curve in a world where animal welfare is under increasing scrutiny."

The ban will fully come into effect in 2023 – the next two years will be a phase-out period.

Live exports have made up roughly 0.2 per cent of all agriculture revenue since 2015 – O'Connor said the Ministry for Primary Industries have been working on this since 2019.

But the Animal Genetics Trade Association spokesman Dave Hayman said the ban was "morally and practically unjustified".

The live animal export trade, according to the association, is worth half a billion dollars.

"This is an ill-informed, massively consequential decision for the nation, to earn short-term political brownie points from a few activists.

"There is no morality in removing half a billion dollars from our economy and forcing the early deaths of up to 150,000 animals a year."

But not everyone is opposed to the new rules.

"It's a trade whose time has come, it's a trade we should have got out of years ago," former head of Animal Welfare for MPI Dr John Hellstrom told TVNZ.

Last year nearly 110,000 cattle were exported from New Zealand to China. That's a nearly threefold increase from the year before.

O'Connor said officials had spoken to key trading partners about the decision.

"During the transition period, exporters will meet the extra requirements that we introduced following the independent Heron report, which was carried out after the tragic loss of the Gulf Livestock 1 in September 2020. "

He has asked MPI to provide him with further advice on improvements to animal welfare during the phase-out period.

"I want to thank all of those who took part in the wider review. The Government is committed to high animal welfare standards," he said.

There have been no livestock exports for slaughter since 2008.