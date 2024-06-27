Winston Peters:

Are the first cracks in the coalition starting to appear now that NZ First has invoked the “agree to disagree” clause on completing the current Covid inquiry? Wearing his Foreign Minister’s hat - how parlous and perilous a state is the world in? And will he be watching Biden vs Trump tomorrow?





Kate Acland:

New Zealand’s country of origin beef and lamb marketing programme Taste Pure Nature will move into a new phase following an agreement between Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Meat Industry Association. And what does she make of the coalition Government progressing with its commitment to reinstate livestock exports by sea, with public consultation set to start before September?

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, shares her thoughts on the Matariki holiday, and she has some much-needed good news about strong wool and red meat.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy updates the recovery prospects for the flooded East Coast and Hawke’s Bay regions.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent somewhere near Mackay, in enemy territory, where he’s very happy with the NSW Cockroaches. Plus, we talk about the proliferation of coal mines in the region.

Listen below: