Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: NZ First’s Winston Peters on agreeing to disagree

The Country
2 mins to read
NZ First leader Winston Peters spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First leader Winston Peters, to ask whether there are cracks in the coalition Government after he invoked the “agree to disagree” clause on the current Covid inquiry.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

An independent review of New Zealand’s methane reduction targets is long overdue and will be welcome news for farmers, says the Federated Farmers president. Plus we update the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay flooding and discuss the “dynamic duo” behind the Meat the Need food charity.


Winston Peters:

Are the first cracks in the coalition starting to appear now that NZ First has invoked the “agree to disagree” clause on completing the current Covid inquiry? Wearing his Foreign Minister’s hat - how parlous and perilous a state is the world in? And will he be watching Biden vs Trump tomorrow?


Kate Acland:

New Zealand’s country of origin beef and lamb marketing programme Taste Pure Nature will move into a new phase following an agreement between Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Meat Industry Association. And what does she make of the coalition Government progressing with its commitment to reinstate livestock exports by sea, with public consultation set to start before September?

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, shares her thoughts on the Matariki holiday, and she has some much-needed good news about strong wool and red meat.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy updates the recovery prospects for the flooded East Coast and Hawke’s Bay regions.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent somewhere near Mackay, in enemy territory, where he’s very happy with the NSW Cockroaches. Plus, we talk about the proliferation of coal mines in the region.

Listen below:

