On The Country today: Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay spoke to Rowena Duncum about RMA reforms. Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay, to hear more about how proposed changes to the Resource Management Act could affect farmers.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about proposed changes to the Resource Management Act, which Federated Farmers has heralded as “the end of the war on farming”. The bill is expected to be introduced into Parliament next month.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive is back in New Zealand after leading the Prime Minister’s business delegation to Southeast Asia. He shares the opportunities he discovered for Kiwi businesses and dairy.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics and the newly-appointed deputy chair of DairyNZ looks at primary sector productivity and how job cuts in R&D may affect farmers.

Bruce Weir:

Rabobank’s General Manager Country Banking on the bank’s latest Financial Capability Workshops.

Gerard Rushton:

Mid Canterbury Rugby chair with an update on the stoush between NZ Rugby and the Provincial Rugby Unions.

Listen below:



