Listen live: Paul Eagle on mayoralty bid, policy

Paul Eagle. Photo / Jenny Siaosi

Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, who is also vying for the mayoralty of Wellington will appear on Wellington Morings with Nick Mills to discuss his campaign.

Eagle is the third mayoral candidate to co-host the how with Mills for an hour, taking calls from constituents and discussing policy.

Listen live to Eagle from 10.07am here.

Eagle is pitching stability after a term of in-fighting, exploding pipes, and plummeting confidence in the council's decision making.

He wants to run a ruler over council spending to reprioritise funding and get back to basics (parks, pools, pipes, and potholes).

Recently, Eagle has been embroiled in controversy over accusations he put up his election hoarings early - a claim his spokesperson has denied.

Georgina Stylianou said the allegations were not true.

Frames and posts were dropped off by Eagle and his volunteers at all 29 public sites on Friday from first thing until midnight, Stylianou said.

"A volunteer crew constructed the frames in the Lambton and Onslow-Western wards after midnight. The corflute arrived from the factory around 11pm."

"After unpacking it, Paul personally went out with additional volunteers around 1.30am and put these on the frames in the Onslow-Western ward only."