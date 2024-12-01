The teenager who died in an early-morning crash on a South Auckland street was an aspiring rugby league star who was picking up a friend on their way to play in a tournament.
Friends and family have named Lil-Bouvalu Lyden, 16, a talented sportsman and selfless leader, as the person who died in the single-vehicle accident in Auckland’s Randwick Park on Saturday.
They said Lyden was preparing to take part in a rippa rugby tournament that morning and, having already represented Tonga, was aiming for a professional rugby league career, having recently won a contract to play and study in Australia next year.
His uncle Monty Filimaea said Lyden “always thought of others and himself last” and “was on a really good path”.
Filimaea told the Herald Lyden had picked up his friend en route to a pre-season tag rugby league tournament they were competing in when their car crashed on Hyperion Dr near Manurewa around 7am.
“He was often seen doing extras down at the club field on weekends, which helped with his electric playing style.”
The Kau To’a Junior Academy NZ said they were “devastated by the loss of our Kau To’a son” and he would always be remembered and cherished.
“We pray for strength over your family to get through this challenging time as you used to run through the challenges in rugby league.
“This one hurts.”
In social media post, Counties Manukau Rugby League said Lyden was “more than a player” for their 16 Boys Stingrays team this year and had volunteered at school tournaments by refereeing or directing players to the correct fields.
“Lil-Bou was also an awesome volunteer in helping us deliver our primary and Intermediate school rugby league festivals in the Māngere/Ōtāhuhu area by reffing games or directing schools to the correct fields.