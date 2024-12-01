Neighbours rushed out to the crash immediately and tried to help the occupants before emergency services arrived.

He described family and friends arriving at the scene and being joined by members of the community who led a karakia for them.

The other occupant survived but was “down” after the accident, Filimaea said.

Lil-Bouvalu Lyden aspired to represent Tonga and Samoa in rugby league. Photo / Kau To’a Junior Academy NZ

He described Lyden as a selfless and inspiring leader who aimed to represent his Samoan and Tongan heritage in rugby league.

Filimaea said his nephew was raised in a household of huge Warriors fans and had played rugby league since childhood.

Lyden played in age-grade representative teams for both countries, starting with Tonga before switching to Samoa.

He was the oldest of three children and his siblings and cousins were inspired by him.

“He had that leadership around the kids, around all his mates, especially his cousins and that, who always looked up to him.

Lil-Bouvalu Lyden was remembered as a selfless leader. Photo / Counties Manukau Rugby League

“He just wanted to do so well for himself, for his parents. He knew that his parents worked really hard for him and his siblings.”

The 16-year-old was preparing to go to Australia in 2025 to finish his schooling and play club rugby league under a new contract, Filimaea said.

“[He was] a boy that went too soon and had passion and goal and the drive to do better for himself. Just to be a good human being for the community.”

Rugby league clubs remember Lil-Bouvalu Lyden: ‘More than a player’

Several rugby league clubs paid tribute to Lyden on social media and described his leadership and hardworking nature.

The Otahuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club said Lyden was very popular with his under-16 Leopards teammates and would be greatly missed.

“He was often seen doing extras down at the club field on weekends, which helped with his electric playing style.”

Lil-Bouvalu Lyden, who was killed in a crash in Randwick Park, was remembered as very popular with his rugby league teammates. Photo / Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club

The Kau To’a Junior Academy NZ said they were “devastated by the loss of our Kau To’a son” and he would always be remembered and cherished.

“We pray for strength over your family to get through this challenging time as you used to run through the challenges in rugby league.

“This one hurts.”

In social media post, Counties Manukau Rugby League said Lyden was “more than a player” for their 16 Boys Stingrays team this year and had volunteered at school tournaments by refereeing or directing players to the correct fields.

“Lil-Bou was also an awesome volunteer in helping us deliver our primary and Intermediate school rugby league festivals in the Māngere/Ōtāhuhu area by reffing games or directing schools to the correct fields.

“Lil-Bou will be greatly missed by us and the rugby league community.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.