One person has died after a serious single-vehicle crash on Hyperion Drive in Randwick Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died after a serious single-vehicle crash on Hyperion Drive in Randwick Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died after a crash in Auckland’s Randwick Park this morning.

Police said the victim was in a serious single-vehicle crash on Hyperion Drive around 7am.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, police said.

“Motorists are asked to please continue to avoid the area.”