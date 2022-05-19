'Like a plane hitting the house': Sheds flattened, trees down as Levin residents start tornado cleanup

Mini-tornado rips through Levin as cold snap hits. Video / Facebook

Levin residents were awoken by a crashing sound "like a plane hitting the house" this morning as a tornado ripped through the town.

Local man John Murphy told the Herald he was in shock after being awoken by the massive crashing of the tornado.

"The streetlight which is built up with steel and concrete was swaying in the wind!"

Several streets and schools have been closed as Fire and Emergency have activated an urban search and rescue team, which will search the damaged streets and assess the damage alongside Horowhenua District Council.

Mitre 10 Levin is also steping in to assist by giving out free tarpaulins to anyone who's home was damaged in this morning's tornado. Customer service rep Melissa Waiwai told the Herald the demand has been high, with almost all their stock gone in just two hours. Demand in-store is also high, with the majority of customers coming in to buy gas bottles as they have no power, or screws and rop to secure their roofs

Waiwai said the tornado this morning was like "nothing I've ever heard" and described it as a "buzzing" noise. Her trampoline was missing, and the clothesline at her house was damaged. She says the tornado tore through the town in a straight line

Some people have received minor injuries from broken glass and residents have been told to avoid non-essential travel.

On Goldsmith Crescent, sheds have been flattened by the tornado and timber is littering the street.

Tornado damage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Trees and powerlines have been brought down and residents have already begun the clean-up.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden is advising Levin locals to "hunker down" as the storm continues to rage.

"We're just in the process of trying to restore power, clean up the debris and get things back to normal as quickly as we can."

A Civil Defence incident management team is in Levin and is urging people to stay home unless travel is critical.

Damaged trees near Levin Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St John, contractors and arborists have all been activated to assist," said a council spokesperson.