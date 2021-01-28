Lightning strikes logs causing fire in South Canterbury

Emergency services were called to the fire on Levels Valley Rd at about 12.30pm on Thursday. Photo / NZH

A strike of lightning has caused a fire in South Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Levels Valley Rd at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the lightning struck some logs in the middle of a paddock and caught fire.

She said there is heavy rain in the area but crews are on-site to extinguish the fire.

Thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain are being reported across South Canterbury as a southerly front moves north across the country.