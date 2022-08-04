A light plane has gone missing over the Southern Alps.
The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am today and was en route to Rangiora.
The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) is co-ordinating the search for a missing aircraft.
They notified RCCNZ that its assistance may be required at 11am this morning after the aircraft was reported overdue.
A spokesperson from the RCCNZ said that weather has so far hampered efforts to get rescue assets to the area to undertake a search.
"Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve.
"An RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist".