Pauanui Beach Aerodrome, where the crash occurred, occupies a narrow stretch of land between holiday homes and residences. Photo / File

Pauanui Beach Aerodrome, where the crash occurred, occupies a narrow stretch of land between holiday homes and residences. Photo / File

A pilot has walked away uninjured from a light-aircraft crash on the Coromandel peninsula this morning.

The aircraft crashed while landing at Pauanui Beach Aerodrome about 10.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

"The plane had some damage to its landing gear and veered off the runway when it landed."

The pilot was the sole occupant and uninjured, she said.

"[The pilot] is speaking with the fire brigade now."

Pauanui Beach Aerodrome in Coromandel District. Image / Google Maps

There was some damage to the plane but she didn't have further details, including the type of aircraft involved.