Woman, 62, was released on intensive supervision after admitting animal welfare charges. Photo / Herald

A lifetime ban on having charge of animals has been imposed on a former general practitioner and hobby farmer who let more than 100 stock starve or die on her farm.

The life ban comes with a 20-year minimum term, after which she may seek to have the order revoked.

The 62-year-old woman's defence counsel Craig Ruane had argued for a shorter minimum term so she might eventually be allowed a dog or cat in her retirement.

But Christchurch District Court Judge Stephen O'Driscoll insisted on the 20-year term in a case where imprisonment would have been imposed if pre-sentence psychological assessments had not shown serious mental health issues.

Katriona Cole, 62, had earlier admitted two animal neglect charges involving the death of 165 deer, three charges of reckless ill-treatment of animals, failing to provide for the physical, health, and behavioural need of an animal, and failing to comply with the requirement of an inspector to have horses' feet trimmed by a farrier.

Psychological reports said Cole had been a highly intelligent and high-functioning individual in the top 5 to 10 per cent of people in her age group until her mental health deteriorated.

She showed signs of a major depressive illness, generalised anxiety disorder, possibly symptoms of obsessive compulsive disorder, and also possible signs of emerging dementia.

She was deregistered as a GP in Ashburton, lost her farm, lost her reputation, after her "marked decline in her ability to function", Judge O'Driscoll said.

She was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment which led to impaired judgment, insight, planning, and problem solving abilities - all the things needed for running a farm. She found the management of the farm near Leeston "overwhelming and debilitating".

Horses and deer were found dead, without access to feed and water, and yet there was grazing and supplementary feed available at the farm. Some stock had to be euthanised.



The Ministry for Primary Industries, which brought the prosecution, sought $5921 reparations to cover the veterinary fees involved.

Judge O'Driscoll decided the case should not set any precedent for animal welfare prosecutions because of the mental health issues involved.

He released Cole on intensive supervision for 18 months, with special conditions she undertake any counselling, treatment, and programmes required, and also complete any mental health treatment recommendations.

He imposed the reparation order, and the life disqualification on owning or controlling animals.