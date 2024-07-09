Warning: This story discusses mental health issues and suicidal thoughts
Having endured a marriage breakdown, the loss of two siblings, and suicidal thoughts, Steve Trifunovich has found solace in picking up the phone calls of those in emotional crisis.
Through his work as a Lifeline volunteer - which began after his sister’s death four decades ago - Trifunovich uses his past pain to hold hope for those who can’t.
“Some people can be turned around in one phone call. Where they ring up and they’re on the bridge... then an hour and a half later they are laughing and joking and feel they have a way forward. It’s amazing.”
Trifunovich said his life experiences, including the loss of his younger brother who he supported through many health battles - allow him to share a deep sense of empathy with those who ring.