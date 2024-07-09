“I really like empowering people and giving them the ladder to get out of the hole they are in.”

Many of the conversations stay with him long after the phone call is over.

“That’s the downside, you never know what happened after. You just hope it all works out well and that you’ve helped.”

One call that sticks out came from a distressed teen living in an unsafe home - she was scared and hung up before he could help.

“I had to trust that she was okay, the rapport I built with her was enough, that she would call back.”

He says most callers just want to be heard, and have their feelings validated.

Some call once or twice a day just to chat and he is happy to do that if it helps them.

“There is a need out there. I am so privileged to share the personal lives of some very fragile people. Every call is a chance to change a life.”

Lifeline - which turns 60 this year - receives more than 8000 calls and 20,000 text messages every month, and about 17 calls per day from people in crisis.

A spokesperson for Lifeline said the charity has not received government funding since 2016 and is reliant on donations to raise the $4 million a year necessary to keep the lines open.

Janelle Eaton is a student journalist from Auckland University of Technology interning at the Herald.