Life coach arrested at Auckland International Airport allegedly hid 20kg of meth in tea bags

Katie Harris
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Customs alleges that methamphetamine was hidden inside these tea packets.

The man accused of smuggling an estimated 20kg of methamphetamine into the country allegedly hid the drug in vacuum-sealed bags of green tea.

The 36-year-old arrived yesterday at Auckland International Airport from Denpasar, Bali, and has been charged with importing a class-A controlled drug.

Today,

