Customs said the passenger was identified for a baggage search during processing.
“An examination of tea packets inside the bag revealed a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
“This intercept has prevented up to NZ$21 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand. If sold in retail amounts, this amount of methamphetamine would be worth around NZ$6m.”
Auckland Airport said it fully supported the work of police and Customs in detecting and preventing international drug trafficking.
“The collective vigilance of all stakeholders in the airport ecosystem plays a critical role in disrupting illicit activities at the New Zealand end of the global drug supply.”
The latest arrest comes just days after a real estate broker was accused of smuggling drugs..
The 25-year-old woman was arrested at Auckland Airport on Sunday and charged with importing 4kg of cocaine.
Customs said she arrived on a flight from Santiago, Chile, and was referred for a baggage search during processing.
She had allegedly tried to conceal cocaine in two suitcases.
“After a detailed examination of the suitcases, officers found the drugs concealed inside the panelling.”
