Customs said the passenger was identified for a baggage search during processing.

“An examination of tea packets inside the bag revealed a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

“This intercept has prevented up to NZ$21 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand. If sold in retail amounts, this amount of methamphetamine would be worth around NZ$6m.”

Auckland Airport said it fully supported the work of police and Customs in detecting and preventing international drug trafficking.

“The collective vigilance of all stakeholders in the airport ecosystem plays a critical role in disrupting illicit activities at the New Zealand end of the global drug supply.”

The latest arrest comes just days after a real estate broker was accused of smuggling drugs..

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at Auckland Airport on Sunday and charged with importing 4kg of cocaine.

Customs said the cocaine found on Sunday was concealed in two suitcases, including this one. Photo / Supplied

Customs said she arrived on a flight from Santiago, Chile, and was referred for a baggage search during processing.

She had allegedly tried to conceal cocaine in two suitcases.

“After a detailed examination of the suitcases, officers found the drugs concealed inside the panelling.”

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.