Customs said she was travelling on a flight with Chilean airline Latam and the cocaine was found in two suitcases made by Lansay, which is a Brazilian brand.

The woman’s nationality was not immediately disclosed.

The cocaine would have had a street value of roughly $1.45 million.

Cocaine consumption in New Zealand has in recent years, according to the latest annual Drug use in Aotearoa report.

A Latam Airlines Boeing 787 at Auckland Airport. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Cocaine consumption more than tripled in 2024 compared to the previous three years’ average in that study.

About 2.4% of adults reported that they used the drug at least once in the past year in 2023/24.

In February, Customs seized an estimated 101kgs of cocaine at Auckland Airport.

At the time that was believed to be the largest-ever seizure at any New Zealand airport.