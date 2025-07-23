Government praises its fast-track infrastructure programme, no word of Fonterra's profit margin on butter and the war in Gaza looks to be coming to a head.

23 Jul, 2025 04:14 AM

Life coach arrested at Auckland International Airport, accused of smuggling 20kg of meth from Bali

A life coach has been arrested and could face life imprisonment after Customs allegedly found more than 20kg of meth in his checked luggage at Auckland International Airport.

The 36-year-old man arrived from Denpasar, Bali on flight NZ291 earlier today, allegedly carrying 20.28kg of the drug.

He has been charged with importing a class A controlled drug, namely methamphetamine.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

According to the charging document, he has no fixed abode.