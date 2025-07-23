Life coach arrested at Auckland International Airport, accused of smuggling 20kg of meth from Bali
By Katie Harris
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Save
A life coach has been arrested and could face life imprisonment after Customs allegedly found more than 20kg of meth in his checked luggage at Auckland International Airport.
The 36-year-old man arrived from Denpasar, Bali on flight NZ291 earlier today, allegedly
carrying 20.28kg of the drug.
He has been charged with importing a class A controlled drug, namely methamphetamine.
The man is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.
According to the charging document, he has no fixed abode.