Home / New Zealand

Life after the Paralympics: Cyclist struggles on less than minimum wage

Nicholas Jones
By
Investigative Reporter·NZ Herald·
19 mins to read

Paralympian Fraser Sharp lived his motto of “anything is possible” – representing his country despite a devastating accident in his teens leaving him with lifelong brain damage. His sporting career is now coming to ACC compensation below minimum wage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand