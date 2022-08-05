Levin standoff: Emergency services put out fire at home where man has barricaded himself

Smoke coming from the Levin house where police are in a standoff with man. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services have extinguished a fire which broke out at the Levin home where police have been negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside.

Police said the fire started shortly after 7pm and continue to request that members of the public avoid the area until further notice.

Videos and images seen from the street show the home was on fire and a fire truck was used to help douse the flames.

Bledisloe St remains cordoned off as specialist negotiators continued to talk with the person who was reportedly threatening to self-harm.

One resident on Friday told the Herald she had not even had a chance to go home after work when police told her she was being evacuated.

"I told the cops my husband was at home and they said they had to leave – so he just jumped in the car – we thought it would just be an hour, so we didn't grab any of our stuff."

She said the council and mayor had been "amazing" and had wrapped support around all those evacuated but said the situation is still "overwhelming".

"I literally just finished work and this happens – didn't even get to go home at all, I didn't see my day going like this ... I'm worried about my house, what's going to happen - I keep getting mixed messages, we don't even know the full story."

Police armed offenders squad members positioned on Bledisloe Street, Levin. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another resident, Diane, on Friday told the Herald she chose to sleep in her car on Thursday night, alongside her husband as the pair had thought the situation would be resolved by dawn.

They managed two hours' sleep, turning the car heater on every now and then for warmth.

This afternoon Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said they were doing everything they could to resolve this safely for everybody involved.



"We are taking this very seriously and have a specialist team working hard to help resolve the incident without loss of life, injury, or damage to property.



"We have asked some residents in the street to leave their homes as a precautionary measure."

Stewart said everything police were doing was to ensure the safety of all those involved and their advice for everyone within the cordon was to evacuate.

"We understand that the incident has been distressing for residents. However, resolving the incident safely for everybody is our number one priority and we thank those affected for their co-operation.



"Police are working with displaced residents and are assisting with pet welfare checks and with retrieving medication left inside the cordon."

Earlier this week police attended another incident on the same street that was cordoned off.