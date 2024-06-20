The solo performance by pianist Luu Hong Quang on Sunday was sublime, says Heather van Wyk.

Solid foundations to end pothole saga

Potholes - this is an ongoing saga that doesn’t seem to get resolved.

I wonder what would happen if all airport runways had potholes like our streets have - there would be a lot of planes without undercarriages.

Heathrow has 1300 planes landing and taking off each day, weighing about 300-400 tonnes each. So why don’t we have roads that are up to that standard?

Roads are like buildings - if you don’t have a solid foundation at the bottom, anything at the top will fail.

David Irvine





Artistic miracles

I had the privilege of listening to the extraordinary musical talent of pianist Luu Hong Quang playing pieces by composers Liszt and Debussy on Sunday. His performance was sublime.

To be swept into and submerged within the music itself was a miraculous experience. To realise that these composers, using only eight notes, managed to compose music which encompasses every human emotion is miraculous!

To realise that an artist like Michelangelo, using only three primary colours, could paint a masterpiece on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel is miraculous!

To realise that a writer using only the 26 letters of the alphabet has the power to create words that make us laugh, cry and even change the way we think is miraculous!

Yes! I definitely believe in miracles!

Heather van Wyk





Disrespectful, irrelevant

I found the spin in Friday’s Gisborne Herald story on Manu Caddie appalling.

An off-the-cuff comment clearly said in his characteristic humility was twisted into a disrespectful and irrelevant headline, and made into the focus point of the article.

The article, which should have been about the facts and a celebration of Manu’s significant contribution to international work on indigenous rights, instead focused on calling Manu an imposter. He deserves better.

Norman Weiss





That darn bridge

Re: Fourth-generation farmers on brink due to repair delay, June 19 column.

I have visited the wonderful Burgess family a couple of times since Gabrielle took out their bridge. I was up there on Sunday. The topic of conversation post-hunting was that darn bridge.

These good folk have told and retold their story to everyone in the process of trying to get a solution that will work for them. The constant rehashing of the problem must be very traumatic for the family. They are truly at the mercy of the weather.

I hope they get a bridge again soon.

Lara Meyer





Mobility issues

Re: Grey St mobility park underwhelms, June 18 letter.

Just when I thought I’d heard it all.

I’m sure that GDC and Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust decided a mobility park at the skate park would be beneficial to mobility card holders. By placing it there, card holders would not have too far to go with their skateboards to utilise the skate park facilities . . . provided some inconsiderate person didn’t grab it first.

Lance Stopford





Complain directly

Please don’t assume council staff read the Gisborne Herald’s opinion page. Please lodge any complaints regarding the safety of Grey St directly with GDC customer service, phone 06 867 2049.

Similarly, don’t assume councillors read your complaints here, even though I recently sent them a comprehensive list of links. Please send your complaints to the mayor and councillors directly. Their contact details can be found on the council website.

Please remember, councillors are accountable to you and they are your representatives. They care about your safety and will do all they can to make Grey St safe and functional again.

As we get closer to the local election next year, they might even be more attentive to your concerns and complaints. They also love to hear from you.

Simin Williams