Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and US Secretary of State Antony Blinkin met reporters at the State Department in Washington earlier this month. Photo / AP

Letter of the week

Winston the elder statesman

I think I saw a pig flying by my window, and I must reluctantly agree with Heather du Plessis-Allan’s assessment of Winston Peters’ performance on the world stage (HoS, Apr 14).

He acquitted himself like a statesman and consolidated many crucial relationships which New Zealand needs for global stability. His long years in Parliament have equipped him with the necessary experience in his role as Minister of Foreign Affairs to walk a fine diplomatic tightrope, and uncharacteristically he managed to offend ... well, no one.

I must, however, take exception to du Plessis Allan’s assessment of Nanaia Mahuta, whom I found to be a woman of intelligence and integrity, and who had to fulfil the same role during a global pandemic when countries had other priorities.

It by no means diminishes Mr Peters’ skill, but it’s worth noting the US will do what’s politically expedient in recognising New Zealand’s strategic value in an area where China has made quiet incursions and seeks to gain power in the Pacific.

In the past, Winston Peters’ rhetoric has been alarming and occasionally vile, as many of the journalists he has chomped on can attest to.

We can only hope, having celebrated his 79th birthday, he’s mellowed, but I suspect pigs will take to the air yet again before we see that.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Rail, ferries not roads

Is this Government taking the mickey, or do they assume we are all stupid? Building a tunnel which will cost more than replacing the inter-island ferries is right out of Lala Land.

Who dreams up these ludicrous proposals? If they have not got it in their heads yet, then the inter-island connection is strategically important, we need this more than any tunnel.

Our roads already cannot cope with the existing weight of trucks. When Steven Joyce was Minister of Transport he was fixated on roads of significance and neglected everything else; at the same time he wanted to increase the weight of trucks on the roads as well.

This came at a cost in that we ended up being the only country on the planet not investing in rail to get heavy trucks off the road and increase commuter use of rail.

Current Transport Minister Simeon Brown was quoted as saying he was concerned about the state of secondary roads. He can’t blame Labour, these were caused by Joyce putting all of the money into roads of significance.

Tom O’Toole, Taumarunui.

Christ Church Cathedral

Your correspondent Gary Hollis wrote what most of us are totally in agreement with (HoS, Apr 14).

Who in their right mind would allow taxpayers’ funds being “donated” towards a church with billions of dollars tied up in property and other assets, originating from working class citizens’ donations?

To add to Gary’s story, we desperately need to add a clause in any building consent’s legal requirement, that no church, cult or separatists’ ideological group is allowed to build a building which exceeds the height of neighbouring buildings and must keep in tune with the overall building style of its street.

Historically, most wars have been started by skewed ideologies and self-centred agendas or greed.

So, the last thing we should allow is to have these self-centred ideologies of religion to get attention and flourish.

René Blezer, Taupō.

Unhealthy pleasures

“Time to cut out the cancer of Gloriavale” has been brought back to the attention of readers thanks to Shane Te Pou (HoS, Apr 14).

The documentary uncovered unsavoury and despicable behaviour by men in control as they live the dream under the guise of one absolute God and his shepherds. We saw it, noted it, tut-tutted then put it aside.

In all decency, why hasn’t something been done before now? How can we all live alongside such dictatorship within a democracy?

It seems our Governments over the past decades have ignored the goings on, thereby allowing it to continue. It’s utter slavery and sexist in its delivery, as though the men in charge have read The Handmaid’s Tale and based their lifestyle upon it.

It has been a long fight for New Zealand women to win equal rights with men in this country and we know it’s still an ongoing challenge, but surely this step so far back in time is an unhealthy, sadistic and degrading control of the many for the unhealthy pleasures of the few.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Tobacco folly

It was appalling that a man smuggled six tonnes of tobacco into New Zealand for sale to Pacific Islanders who smoke, badly risking their lives (HoS, Apr 14).

But this crime is already aggravated by the existing Government plan to kill the tough new tobacco laws wisely made by the previous Government, which we badly needed.

Just think of the many future deaths after this law change; especially for our Māori and Pacific Island people who smoke very heavily. Didn’t 5000 people die in New Zealand last year, including many Māori and Pacific Island people, caused by smoking? If so, will it be 10,000 this year with our crazy new soft tobacco laws?

Does this Government just want to kill many New Zealanders from now on from this appalling major law change? They sure are acting very strangely at only our risk, not theirs sadly.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Family breakdown

I hear echoes all the time of correspondent Paul Exton’s comment that it’s time for parents to be parents (HoS, Apr 14).

But I also continually read where we take away that ability, particularly in health. Parents are ignored and excluded from children’s choices. Ideology and expert opinion seem to trump parental wisdom.

And then of course there is the breakdown of the family which seems to be par for the course these days

John Beach, Christchurch.

Punishing parents

I totally agree with the letter of the week “Belittling punishment for rape” (HoS, Apr 14).

All these youngsters doing these crimes should be transferred to the District Court and the parents should also be in the dock as well for not being responsible for their siblings (as a US court has done lately).

All sentences need to be extended and make prison a place where criminals do not wish to revisit. Corporal punishment should be brought back into schools.

The Government should look at contracts with some of the Asian countries for prisons, it may save the taxpayer some coin.

Paul White, Rotorua.












