New Zealand

Letters: Winston Peters praise; rail, not tunnels and roads; punish parents of naughty kids

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and US Secretary of State Antony Blinkin met reporters at the State Department in Washington earlier this month. Photo / AP

Letter of the week

Winston the elder statesman

I think I saw a pig flying by my window, and I must reluctantly agree with Heather du Plessis-Allan’s assessment of Winston Peters’ performance on the (HoS, Apr 14).

